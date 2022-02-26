The 2022 St. Louis Mardi Gras Parade is back

ST. LOUIS – There was a lot of purple, green, and gold in Soulard on Saturday for the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade. It’s the first time the parade was held in person since the pandemic began and people were beyond excited.

The theme of the parade was The Roaring 20s, but the vibe was just to celebrate and have a good time.

“Got donuts and a cocktail at 9:30 in the morning or whatever it is. It is awesome! This is so much fun,” said Andy Kurtz. “It’s 2022, the sun is shining, it’s Mardi Gras in St. Louis, I’ve been coming here for about 15 years.”

Some really embraced The Roaring 20s theme and others got really creative with their outfits.

“We’ve all had a rough couple of years, and this is exactly what we all need right now – to get back together, to enjoy each other’s company, and have a great Mardi Gras,” said Bess McCoy, Mardi Gras Foundation board member.

There were a couple of first-timers at this parade as well; 10-year-old Colton Welker was there with his family.

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” he said.

The St. Louis City Soccer Club was there for the first time.

“This is a moment for the community to come together and see City SC as we build momentum for 2023,” said Khalia Collier, VP of Community Relations for St. Louis City SC. “Our mission as a club is to be an exceptional club and neighbor. And we want to be able to show up in our community, we don’t want to just be present. We want to make sure that we’re a part of the community and we want people to see that we’re here to stay for generations to come.”

City SC’s float was one of 60 floats at this year’s parade.