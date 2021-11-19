Soulja Boy pulled from St. Louis and Memphis shows after Young Dolph’s death

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 22: Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In response to Young Dolph’s death Wednesday, organizers of The Millennium Tour determined Rapper Soulja Boy will not perform at the FedExForum on Sunday.

Touring company G-Squared Events announced the rapper will not perform during tour stops in St. Louis, Missouri (Friday, Nov. 19) and Memphis (Sunday, Nov. 21).

A representative from G-Squared Events said the move was made to preserve the safety of the artists on tour and patrons, saying:

“The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority. We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

Soulja boy, who made mention of Young Dolph days prior, responded to the news on Instagram, saying:

“I’m still getting paid … what him dying got to do with me? … I’m tryna see my fans”