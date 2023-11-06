ST. LOUIS — Next year, south St. Louis will have a new two-way bike lane along South Broadway from the River City Casino to Dover Street. The South Broadway Cycle Track Project design phase is about 60% done.

“This has been a work in progress for years,” Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer told Fox 2.

The project is being funded through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program Grant that was approved two years ago.

“We need to catch up and this is a big effort to catch up with what’s going on,” Schweitzer explained.

Schweitzer is the Alderwoman for Ward 1, where the bike lanes will go.

“Having more bicycle infrastructure will encourage more people to ride bikes and less people to drive,” Schweitzer said. “It’s better for our environment and our air quality.”

The two-mile project is meant to “Create key connection to River Des Peres and South Mississippi River Greenways.” Pavement improvements and ADA sidewalk upgrades are also planned.

On Monday night, about 100 people showed up at the Carondelet Library to give feedback on the project.

Schweitzer said resident’s biggest concerns were about slowing down traffic and making sure parking would still be available along South Broadway. All the feedback from Monday will be incorporated into the next design.

“You don’t see a lot of infrastructure like this in the City of St. Louis, but you see it everywhere else,” Schweitzer explained. “I really see the future of our city (with this project).”

The project is supposed to break ground late next year.