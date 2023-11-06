ST. LOUIS – There’s an informational meeting Monday to talk about upcoming road improvements in the South Broadway Commercial District.

In 2021, St. Louis City was awarded money to build an upgraded bike facility and improve roads and sidewalks along two miles of South Broadway. The project is also to improve traffic safety and accessibility for people walking.

Construction is expected to start in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. Monday’s meeting is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Carondelet Library.