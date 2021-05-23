South Carolina deputies pursuing suspect in St. Louis County killings

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in rural South Carolina are continuing a manhunt for a suspect linked to murders in their home state and St. Louis County, Missouri.

On Sunday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they were pursuing Tyler Terry in the area of Highway 9 and Richburg Road. The highway and road have been shut down and authorities are asking people to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside and report any suspicious activity around trash cans, barns, etc.

We are actively pursuing the suspect in the Hwy 9 & Richburg Road area.



Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have been in South Carolina since last week, trying to determine why Terry and suspected accomplice Adrienne Simpson came to St. Louis. They’re also looking for his possible connection to other crimes.

Unsolved St. Louis highway shootings are on the radar of Major Case Squad investigators, as well as highway shootings in Arkansas, for a possible connection to Terry and Simpson.

Police say Terry and Simpson were involved in murders in South Carolina before coming to St. Louis and fatally shooting Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharav on Saturday, May 15. The murders happened about an hour apart and not too far from each other.

Authorities in the St. Louis area say the suspects shot Dr. Zacharev during a robbery in the Bonefish Grill parking lot at 11:42 p.m. Goodkin was shot multiple times in her car near Delmar and Interstate 170 around 45 minutes earlier. The same weapon used was in both murders.

Both Terry and Simpson were spotted in South Carolina on Monday, May 17, and were involved in a high-speed chase. Terry is accused of shooting at officers during that pursuit.

The car crashed and Simpson was captured. Terry has been on the run since.

On Friday, South Carolina authorities enlisted help from the FBI. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said the FBI has provided air assets to bolster search efforts.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is among a few organizations that are helping with the Major Case Squad’s travel expenses.

Over the weekend, a reporter from a Charlotte, North Carolina television station spoke with Terry’s father. John Terry pleaded for his son to turn himself in and said he hadn’t been in contact with his son in several months.