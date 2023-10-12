ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a person who opened fire in a south county neighborhood, striking a local elementary school and a parked car.

Police shared a neighbor’s home surveillance video in hopes of finding the culprit. It all unfolded around 1 p.m. Tuesday near Bayless Elementary School.

Investigators say the armed person was wearing a black hoodie and driving a white Kia Optima. At one point, the suspect got out of the car near the intersection of Kammerer and Frankfort avenues, fired off several rounds from a handgun and then sped off.

Police said one of the bullets hit Bayless Elementary School’s air conditioning system. Another hit a parked car. The school was not in session, and no one was hurt.

Still, neighbors tell FOX 2 they are shocked. Theresa Fox was working from home when she heard the shots ring out.

“I heard two shots fired,” she recalled. “And I was like, did I really hear that?”

Fox said she heard the shots and then saw the shooter out of her window.

“I looked out my window and saw the guy, and he was crouched next to his vehicle, shooting his gun down the street,” she explained.

Neighbor Barbara Jankowski said, as a grandmother, the incident makes her very upset. She said kids are constantly walking around the area.

“It’s horrible. It’s disgusting that someone would even think about doing something like that,” Jankowski said. “Why pick this neighborhood? Go down to your neighborhood where it’s lousy.”

Fox said she’s worried that if police don’t catch the shooter, they may come back and do it again or target another neighborhood.

“The crime is getting a little bit more ridiculous,” she said.

Surveillance video captured a white Kia Optima speeding away from the intersection. If you have any information about the shooting or the vehicle, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 1-636-529-8210.