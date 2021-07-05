South county shooting: Fight over late-night fireworks spurred violence, police say

CLAYTON, Mo. – Prosecutors charged a 27-year-old man Monday in connection with an overnight triple shooting in south St. Louis County.

The shooting happened prior to 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Gentry and Goetz avenues, that’s in Lemay.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the victims were identified as a 40-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old boy.

The victims and others were shooting off fireworks in celebration of the Fourth of July when a neighbor approached the group, sparking a verbal and “minor physical” altercation.

Granda said the neighbor then pulled out a .45 caliber firearm and shot at the group. The three victims were wounded in the shooting. All three were hospitalized. Their injuries were not life-threatening. One of the adult victims was treated and released for her injuries.

The suspected shooter barricaded himself inside his home in the 300 block of Goetz Avenue, Granda said. The police department’s Tactical Operations Unit was summoned to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

The suspect, Donald Meek, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, Granda said. Police claim to have found a .45-caliber handgun in Meek’s backyard.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Meek with three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Donald Meek