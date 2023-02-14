ST. LOUIS – A longtime animated sitcom recently gave spotlight to a local St. Louis rapper.

In its Feb. 8 premiere for its 26th season, South Park characters Kyle and Tolkien busted some moves to Big Boss Vette’s trending song and dance on TikTok, ‘Pretty Girls Walk.’ The episode was Valentine’s Day-themed and also had referenced other musicians.

Big Boss Vette, whose formal name is Diamond Alexxis Smith responded in a tweet over the weekend, sharing “My song is on the showwwww!!!”

The St. Louis native had previously gone viral on TikTok for her song ‘Snatched’ as well. Pitchfork named Big Boss Vette’s song ‘Heavy’ as the ‘must-hear rap song of the day’ back in January.