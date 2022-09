ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.