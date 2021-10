ST. LOUIS – Thieves smashed their way into an AutoZone Auto Parts early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis County.

The break-in happened on Baptist Church Road at about 1:30 a.m.

The suspects threw something to break the glass front door. It is unclear if something was taken.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.