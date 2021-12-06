South St. Louis County fatal fire victim identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police say 61-year-old Kenneth Miramonti died after a weekend house fire in south St. Louis County.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are investigating the fire that happened in the 3500 block of Eileen Ann Drive around 1:35 a.m. Sunday.

Police arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the home. Firefighters searched the residence and found a man’s body in the basement.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the St. Louis County Police Department 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.