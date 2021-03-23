South St. Louis County firefighters taking vaccine clinic northside to administer much-needed doses

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Fire departments will typically use mutual aid when they need help from other departments to fight a big blaze. Now, two local departments are using mutual aid to battle COVID-19.

The fire chief in the Metro North Fire Protection District said zip codes in his district have some of the highest rates of people testing positive and the lowest number of people getting vaccinated. That will change starting Thursday.

Affton firefighters in south St. Louis County are taking their daily vaccine clinic on the road. They have experience. Firefighters have already inoculated more than 7,000 citizens.

“We’re really proud of that it’s a huge team effort,” Affton Fire Chief Nick Fahs said. “I think we’re really making an impact on the overall number.”

Affton Fire Captain Scott Battles has vaccinated more than a thousand people.

“Most of them are tickled to death that they’re finally getting the shot in the arm; that the thing is going to be over for them,” he said.

Up north near Dellwood and Moline Acres, people in the Metro North Fire Protection District have being going through tough times. More infections and few vaccines, not a good combination.

“They’re so underserved up there. They are in desperate need of (the vaccine),” Fahs said.

Firefighters in Affton will be taking 500 vaccines north, along with 10 firefighters, to help administer shots.

“Makes me feel good that somebody’s willing to help us and I’m able to help my residents,” Metro North County Fire Chief Dave Volz said.

Emergency responders know they will bring joy to people who need a shot in the arm.

“We’ve had people in tears after they get the shot, before they get the shot, because they’re so happy,” Affton Chief Medical Officer Donald Woolem said.

People are so eager to get the vaccine, they have already filled all their reservations for Thursday.

“It’s important to get people vaccinated so the spread quits spreading,” Volz said.

Meanwhile, in Affton, folks will still be getting their arms stuck with needles on Thursday for a different worthy cause. The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the firehouse.