South St. Louis County police chase ends along I-44 bluff

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A police chase has ended in I-44 at Watson Road in Sunset Hills. St. Louis County officers were chasing a black truck. It appears that the suspect is now under arrest.

Police got a call at around noon for an assault at Highway 21 and the Meramec River Bridge. They found a woman who had been attacked. She told officers that she was in a vehicle with a man when they were involved in an altercation. He then fired shots at her.

The woman was not shot but she was suffering from minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The chase started in south St. Louis County at Highway 21. Police spotted the Toyota Tacoma involved in the shooting incident.

The chase was on I-270 and came west toward I-44. The driver ran over spike strips placed by police and exited from I-270 onto I-44.

The damage to the vehicle caused the driver to lose full control of the vehicle. The chase ended, with the suspect driving the truck into the median of the I-44 and I-270 interchange near Watson Road. The truck came to stop perilously close to the bluff wall.

Police tried to place the suspect under arrest where the truck stopped in the median. But, they say he became combative and deployed a police dog to assist in the arrest.

The dog bit the suspect and he also is suffering from some sort of self-inflicted injury. He has also been taken to the hospital for treatment.

St. Louis County Police confirm they are working on this are were involved in this pursuit. Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter shows police cleaning up the area where the vehicle stopped.