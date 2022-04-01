ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An explosion from the basement of the Master Auto Repair in the 7000 block of Hampton Avenue led to a partial building collapse. An employee in the building was trying to get out and saw the fireball. He then saw the roof starting to collapse.

The west side of the building is heavily damaged. The employee appears to have injured his arm. It has been treated. It is not clear if he will be taken to the hospital.

A bystander says that firefighters going door to door, checking for a gas leak. There are many first responders on the scene.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.