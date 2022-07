ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

It was on Cardinal Avenue near Caroline Street at about 9 p.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said a family of three was living in the home. Everyone made it out safely.

The family is being helped by the Red Cross. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.