South St. Louis home on fire Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire Thursday morning in south St. Louis.

The fire started at about 6 a.m. at a home located at the corner of Meramec Street and Ray Avenue. Flames were shooting through the roof of the two-story brick home.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside of the home when the fire started. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

