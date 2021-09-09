South St. Louis restaurant on list of 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis has a great foodie scene and one local eatery landed on OpenTable’s list of 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in American for 2021 with outdoor dining.
Trattoria Marcella in south St. Louis landed on this year’s list.
The list highlights the eateries that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality.
OpenTable says the list of honorees was determined after analyzing internal data generated solely from diners reviews collected between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included or consideration.
Those qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 (in alphabetical order):
- 1501 Uptown Gastropub – Palm Springs, CA
- 579 Benefit Street Restaurant – Pawtucket, RI
- Acova – Denver, CO
- Al Solito Posto – Las Vegas, NV
- Amsterdam Cafe – Auburn, AL
- Anis Cafe and Bistro – Atlanta, GA
- Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans, LA
- Babette’s Cafe – Atlanta, GA
- Bar-Bill Tavern – Aurora, NY
- Beetlecat – Atlanta, GA
- Bettolino Kitchen – Redondo Beach, CA
- Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, VA
- Bistronomic – Chicago, IL
- Brewsters Italian Cafe – Buffalo, MI
- Brooklyn Cafe – Sandy Springs, GA
- Ca Del Sole – North Hollywood, CA
- Cafe Bizou – Agoura Hills, CA
- Cafe Luxembourg – New York, NY
- Cafe Monte – Charlotte, NC
- Cafe Nell – Portland, OR
- Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, KS
- Cafe Terracotta – Littleton, CO
- Caleb’s American Kitchen – Lahaska, PA
- Cappy’s Restaurant – San Antonio, TX
- Casa di Amore – Las Vegas, NV
- Casa Nostra Ristorante – Westlake Village, CA
- Cesarina – San Diego, CA
- The Charles – Wethersfield, CT
- Citron Bistro – Vero Beach, FL
- Claire’s at the Depot – Warrenton, VA
- Coastal Kitchen – Dana Point, CA
- Coldwater Cafe & Catering – Tipp City, OH
- Cozy’s Cafe and Pub – Liberty Township, OH
- The Cup Cafe – Tucson, AZ
- Daniella’s Cafe & Market – Danvers, MA
- Depot Hotel Restaurant – Sonoma, CA
- E&E Stakeout Grill – Bellair Bluffs, FL
- Fabian’s Italian Bistro – Fair Oaks, CA
- Fable – San Francisco, CA
- Fig & Ash – Pittsburgh, PA
- FITZGERALDS – Berwyn, IL
- Frank – Beverly, MA
- Gaetano’s Restaurant – Torrance, CA
- Grand Finale Restaurant – Cincinnati, OH
- Grassroots Kitchen & Tap – Scottsdale, AZ
- Hazelwood Food & Drink – Multiple Locations
- The Hidden House – Chandler, AZ
- Insalata’s – San Anselmo, CA
- Iozzo’s Garden of Italy – Indianapolis, IN
- Ironwood, Cellar.Craft.Cook – Laguna Hills, CA
- Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, NC
- Italian Eatery – Minneapolis, MN
- The Italian House on Park – Westfield, IN
- Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse – Carefree, AZ
- La Fonda on Main – San Antonio, TX
- La Merise – Denver, CO
- La Piquette – Washington D.C.
- Lavendou Bistro – Dallas, TX
- Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza + Tap – Alexandria, VA
- Lunetta – Santa Monica, CA
- Ma Maison – Boston, MA
- Madison – San Diego, CA
- Maple Tree Inn – Homewood, IL
- Maya Del Sol – Oak Park, IL
- The Mermaid Inn Uptown – New York, NY
- MIDA – Boston, MA
- Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails – Alpharetta, GA
- Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago, IL
- Monty’s Steakhouse – Woodland Hills, CA
- Mulberry Street Ristorante – Fullerton, CA
- Murphy’s – Atlanta, GA
- Mystic Fish – Palm Harbor, FL
- North Italia – Las Vegas, NV
- Olio e Più – New York, NY
- Original Joe’s Westlake – Daly City, CA
- Paravicinis Italian Bistro – Colorado Springs, CO
- Parc Bistro-Brasserie – San Diego, CA
- Preserved Restaurant – Augustine, FL
- Red Rooster Overtown – Miami, FL
- Ridgway Bar & Grill – Naples, FL
- Root Down
- The Rosemary & Thyme – Sarasota, FL
- Rosmarino Osteria Italiana – Newberg, OR
- Rusconi’s American Kitchen – Phoenix, AZ
- Ruthie’s All-Day – Arlington, VA
- Si Bon – Rancho Mirage, CA
- The Smoke House – Burbank, CA
- Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA
- Stone’s Public House – Ashland, MA
- Sugo – Duluth, GA
- Swan River Seafood – Naples, FL
- Tam O’Shanter – Los Angeles, CA
- The Tap Room at Dubsdread – Orlando, FL
- Tavern 4 & 5 – Eden Prairie, MN
- Tramici – Saint Simons, GA
- Trattoria Marcella – St. Louis, MO
- Vessel – New Orleans, LA
- Vintner Grill – Las Vegas, NV
- WeHo Bistro – West Hollywood, CA
- Willi’s Wine Bar – Santa Rosa, CA