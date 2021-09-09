South St. Louis restaurant on list of 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis has a great foodie scene and one local eatery landed on OpenTable’s list of 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in American for 2021 with outdoor dining.

Trattoria Marcella in south St. Louis landed on this year’s list.

The list highlights the eateries that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality.

OpenTable says the list of honorees was determined after analyzing internal data generated solely from diners reviews collected between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included or consideration.

Those qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 (in alphabetical order):