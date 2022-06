ST. LOUIS – Two young people were shot in south St. Louis Sunday night.

Police have reported that a 10-year-old and 13-year-old were the victims of an S. Spring Ave. at Potomac Street shooting around 1 a.m. The two children were rushed to the hospital. There’s been no word on what led to the shooting, and police have yet to make any arrests.

