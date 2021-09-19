South St. Louis teen wounded in drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teen was wounded in a drive-by shooting in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say a group of young men was hanging out on a porch in the 3100 block of Miami Street—located in the Gravois Park neighborhood—when a car passed by and began firing shots from the vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene they found a male victim was shot in the back conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. We are still waiting to learn more about his condition.

Residents who live in the area say they are plagued with the violence that continues to grow worse in the community.

“It’s a shame that a lot of these kids can’t come outside and play, and when I was coming it was never violent like this,” said Valerie Ford.

Ford has been living in south St. Louis for the past 11 years. She and other neighbors who live near the scene say drugs and gangs play a large role in the shootings that occur in the neighborhood.

A homicide unit has been requested. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS where you can leave an anonymous tip.