Southern Illinois woman on ‘The Bachelor’ with Missouri man

ST. LOUIS– A Southern Illinois woman will be one of the contestants on ABC’s the ‘Bachelor’. She will be vying for the attention of 28-year-old Clayton Echard, a Eureka, Missouri man who is reportedly the show’s next bachelor.

The Bachelor’s Facebook page says Gabby Windey from O’Fallon, Illinois is one of the next contestants. Stylecaster.com says she was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. She also reportedly worked as a registered nurse in the ICU in Colorado.

The official cast and premiere date for the next season of the ‘Bachelor’ isn’t out yet.

And while Echard hasn’t been officially announced either there were camera crews in Eureka, Mo. recently as well as a banner that says, “Go find love Clayton”. The mayor of Eureka said ABC paid for the banner.

The film crew brought out a crowd trying to get a glimpse of Echard.

Now two towns on either side of the Mississippi River will be buzzing about the ‘Bachelor’ but we will have to wait to find out what happens.

Heads up, rose lovers! Here are 5 very important facts about new #TheBachelor star Clayton Echard (including that he would *definitely* love to talk your ear off about his workout routine): https://t.co/7nFMgt0fjU pic.twitter.com/jQiotubpEn — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) September 16, 2021

Eureka native Clayton Echard, the next “Bachelor”, and a film crew from the show will be on location in downtown Eureka today around 3:00. Eureka folks are welcome to come down to wish him good luck on the show and watch the shoot. pic.twitter.com/rF6t3CEvaR — Sean Flower (@Mayor_Flower) September 16, 2021