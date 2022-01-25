Southern Missouri man sentenced for keeping wife’s body in freezer for 4 years

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County man who admitted to killing his wife and leaving her body in a freezer for years has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Larry Dinwiddie was charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. According to prosecutors, Dinwiddie admitted to killing his wife and placing her body in a freezer in a Marshfield storage unit.

Investigators say the body was in the freezer for four years before it was discovered.

Judge David Tunnell also sentenced Dinwiddie to four years in prison on an armed criminal action charge, but the two sentences are to run concurrently, according to online court records.