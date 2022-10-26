ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenage boy reported missing out of Ripley County.

Police say Jace C. Salinas, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the southern Missouri town of Gatewood.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, when he has previously run away from home, Salinas was found with Mark Conger a former family member who now resides in the St. Louis area.

Investigators described Salinas as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 100 pounds with red hair, blue eyes and medium complexion. He has star tattoos under his left eye, a flower tattoo on his left forearm and a tattoo on the left leg.

If you have any information on Salinas’ whereabouts, contact the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 996-2129 or your nearest law enforcement agency.