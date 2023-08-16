ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines has announced plans for nonstop service between the St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Los Cabos, Mexico.

The new flights will be a seasonal option for travelers looking to plan spring breaks, beginning as early as March 9, 2024.

“Known for the brutal winter season, travelers from here would love more options for sunny escapes,” said The Cabo Sun in an air travel report.

According to Southwest Airlines, the new flights to Los Cabos will complement seasonal service to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

By next March, Southwest Airlines is expected to resume nonstop seasonal flights to Punta Cana, San Francisco and several Florida destinations, per a news release. The new and returning flights are intended to address seasonal travel patterns and demand.