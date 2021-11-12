Southwest Airlines gives 2 St. Louis area organizations 100 travel awards each

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines awarded 100 domestic one-way Southwest travel awards to 52 nonprofit organizations and two of them are in the St. Louis area.

Friends Foundation (Friends of Emmaus) in Marthasville and Friends of Madison County Child Advocacy Center in St. Louis were both chosen as part of a contest that was launched in September.

Out of 2,500 organizations that entered the contest, only 52 were chosen.

The One Million Dollars of Thanks contest offered 501(c)(3) organizations an opportunity to enter to win 100 domestic, one-way Southwest travel awards to spread kindness and fulfill their mission-driven work.

The contest initially detailed that travel awards would be given to 50 nonprofit organizations in celebration of Southwest’s 50th Anniversary; however, 52 organizations earned the carrier’s support by receiving perfect scores based on contest criteria. The total travel prize is 5,200 domestic, one-way Southwest travel awards at a value of more than $1 million.

