Southwest flight issues continue on Day 3 at St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS – It’s a third day of travel headaches for many Southwest Airlines flyers. Wednesday marked the third day in a row the airline had technology issues that resulted in cancelations or delays.

On Monday, the airline dealt with third party weather data issues and Tuesday, the airline asked the FAA to use a nationwide ground stop while it tried to fix more technology issues. The issues continued to impact travelers nationwide Wednesday.

“We actually had to cancel it, then we went back in to buy another one and the prices tripled so we had to get a later plane and now this one is delayed, so it’s a waiting game,” Tracy Eaton said. She’s supposed to travel back to Maryland Wednesday night, her flights been delayed once.

“We normally would drive it but it was an emergent situation, so we decide to fly to get out there quickly, and now we’re regretting it,” she said.

FOX 2 asked Southwest Airlines when flights would return to normal. They sent this statement:

“While our technology issues from Tuesday have been resolved, we are still experiencing a small number of cancelations and delays across our network as we continue working to resume normal operations.”

According to Flight Aware, which tracks flights worldwide, Southwest had more than 2,000 delays and cancellations Tuesday and 1,500 on Wednesday. At St. Louis-Lambert alone, 94 Southwest flights were affected Tuesday. That’s more than half of all Southwest flights that operate at St. Louis-Lambert.

Bette Arado’s granddaughter was supposed to land Tuesday night but her flight was canceled and rebooked for Wednesday.

“It just made me wonder what was going on, but once I found out it was technical, then I felt a little better,” she said.

One couple at the airport Wednesday night had landed from Tampa. They said they were stuck in the airport for 28 hours, when they landed in St. Louis they said no one way rental cars were available. They were getting a hotel to stay the night and hopefully make it back to Kansas City Thursday.