Southwest Missouri man charged for impersonating a sheriff’s detective

VERNON COUNTY, Mo.- A Vernon County man has been arrested and charged for impersonating Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, his detectives received a call stating that someone was calling residents of Nevada, Missouri and identifying himself as a detective in order to gain the whereabouts of another person.

A real detective with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office then called the man, identified as 38-year-old Dustin Jones, and Jones answered the phone, saying he was a detective. Real detectives then went to the location the phone call was coming from and arrested Jones for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

“Mosher said the suspect did not know he was speaking to an actual detective when he identified himself as a detective,” the press release states.

“Telling people that you are a cop is illegal and just not a smart thing to do but telling the cops that you are a cop is going to get you caught even faster,” Sheriff Mosher said.

Jones is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $2,500 bond and will have an arraignment scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m.