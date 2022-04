ST. LOUIS – Investigators say a space heater placed too close to a couch led to an apartment fire in north St. Louis.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night on Goodfellow Boulevard and Clemens Avenue. Only one of the eight units in the building was affected. No one was hurt.

