Space heater too close to inflatable couch starts fire at St. Charles home

Missouri

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A fire in St. Charles started Saturday due to a space heater being located too close to an inflatable couch.

The St. Charles Fire Department said the fire occurred on Greendale Drive and everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

“We know it’s getting cold out, but if you are using alternative heat sources please use them safely,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “Combustible items should always be kept at least 3 feet from any heat source! This fire was completely preventable.”

