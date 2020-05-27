SpaceX mission launch postponed due to weather

ST. LOUIS – NASA and SpaceX postponed Wednesday’s scheduled launch due to inclement weather, waiting until the final minutes prior to liftoff before making the decision.

The next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m.

“With this rocket launch, they want to make sure everything goes right,” explains Will Snyder, manager of the James S. McDonnell Planetarium. “And the weather is one of those question marks.”

A tornado warning was issued earlier in the afternoon in Brevard County, Florida, where Kennedy Space Center is located. The forecast today was a big unknown.

“The sort of unknowns that can really put a wrench in things and it’s a lot bigger than just the weather right there,” Snyder said.

The wrench is more than just the weather at the launch site.

“Something with this they’re obviously testing, is the ability not only to launch and take off at the (International) Space Station, but there are those contingency plans,” Snyder said.

Meteorologists forecasting for the area where they will land back on Earth if there is an issue.

Rolla graduate Lucie Johannes, the International Space Station visiting vehicle chief engineer, is part of mission control in Houston.

“Everybody is extremely excited,” Johannes said. “This is something we haven’t done in quite a long time.”

Regardless of the delay, the mission has been a big step forward

“To be able to see American astronauts lift off from American soil aboard an American spacecraft is truly exciting,” Snyder said.