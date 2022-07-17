ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis City woman is charged in connection with last week’s bank robbery in Spanish Lake.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman with the St. Louis County Police Department, the robbery happened on Tuesday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Bank in the 11100 block of Larimore Road.

A woman entered the bank and passed a threatening note to a teller announcing the robbery. The suspect left the bank with approximately $6,000 in cash.

Panus said investigators watched surveillance video of the suspect leaving the bank and walking to a nearby Dirt Cheap store. She entered the store, went to the restroom, and exited a short time later wearing a change of clothes.

Police received a tip pointing them to Anastacia Washington as a person of interest. Panus said investigators recovered the clothing abandoned at the Dirt Cheap store. A DNA test matched the clothing with Washington.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Washington with first-degree robbery. She remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.