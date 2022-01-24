Spanish Lake man charged in 2021 murder near Hickey Park

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Spanish Lake man in connection with a 2021 murder near Hickey Park in north city.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crime happened just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, in the 8700 block of N. Broadway.

Officers responded to a shooting call and observed a vehicle fleeing the area. The victim, Leshaun Benson, was found lying on the pavement. Benson had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 29.

Michael Simmons

Police pursued the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over.

Caldwell said police deployed a “tire deflation device” near Kingshighway and Page. Two men in the fleeing vehicle exited the car near Page and Cora and were taken into custody.

One of the suspects was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The other suspect was uninjured. Two officers were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Michael Simmons with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for Benson’s death.