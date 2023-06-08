CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a Spanish Lake man on Wednesday for beating his neighbor to death in 2019.

Michael Shaw was found dead on April 20, 2019, inside his home in the 900 block of Burgos Street. He was 63. Shaw’s car, along with cash and credit cards, were missing.

Days later, homicide detectives determined Shaw was killed by his neighbor, Keith Hill, and arrested Hill.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hill with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action.

At trial, prosecutors said Hill forced his way into Shaw’s home and beat him to death with a lamp, all because Shaw refused to give Hill some money.

Jurors convicted Hill, 36, on all charges. A conviction for first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.