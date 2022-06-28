ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for threatening a mail carrier with a gun in 2021.

A postal worker was attempting to deliver a package to Dejuan Wilson’s home in the 1400 block of Columbus Drive in Spanish Lake on January 11, 2021 when Wilson, 27, came outside. He “was upset and claimed that a package delivered four days earlier was missing some of its contents.”

Wilson then “pulled a semiautomatic firearm from his right front pocket and then told the mail carrier that he had two hours to produce the missing contents or Wilson would “settle this.””

As the postal worker drove away, Wilson fired his weapon several times. The worker and the vehicle were not hit.

Wilson plead guilty on March 22 to assaulting a postal employee with a deadly weapon.