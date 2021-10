SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to a police spokesperson, 13-year-old Zaniyah Jones was last seen walking away from her home on Criterion Avenue in Spanish Lake on Oct. 15.

Jones was previously diagnosed with Type I diabetes and does not have her medication with her.

Anyone who may have seen Jones is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.