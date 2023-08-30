ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Spanish Lake woman is accused of breaking into the father of her child’s home and demanding child support at knifepoint.

According to Berkeley Police, the man woke up to find 31-year-old Jalissa Brandon standing over him with a knife and his cell phone, screaming at him to pay child support. The man escaped, and Brandon left with his cell phone, which she used to transfer $7,500 from his account into her account.

Brandon was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. She remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

It’s unknown if the man actually owed child support.