Spanish Lake woman charged with killing boyfriend

CLAYTON, Mo. – A Spanish Lake woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend Tuesday afternoon, just minutes after breaking up with him.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police responded to a shooting a call around 4:35 p.m. in the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace.

Officers found the victim, 33-year-old Christian Stewart, dead at the scene.

The suspect, 29-year-old Shaquavia Willis, turned herself in to authorities after the shooting.

Investigators learned Willis and Stewart had been dating for approximately one year and lived separately. Willis was driving Stewart home Tuesday when she saw him on a video call with an ex-girlfriend. Willis then ended the relationship with Stewart.

Panus said Stewart followed Willis back to her home at a Spanish Lake apartment complex. They both parked their vehicles on apartment parking lot. Witnesses told police they heard shots and then saw a man running away from a vehicle. A woman got out of that vehicle and went after the man while shooting at him.

Detectives said Willis admitted to obtaining the gun two weeks before the shooting. She said she first shot at Stewart while she was in her car and then kept firing at Stewart while he was running away. She said she only stopped shooting because there were no more bullets in the clip.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Willis with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains jailed on a $400,000 cash-only bond.

