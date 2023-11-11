ST. LOUIS – Veterans Day is a time to honor the dedication, sacrifices, and contributions of those who have served in the military. There were many celebrations to honor local veterans Saturday in the St. Louis area.

One of the biggest draws in St. Louis was the 40th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Downtown St. Louis. The festivities started at the corner of 18th and Olive streets.

During the event, the Missouri National Guard inducted four individuals into its hall of fame. Among those heroes:

Chief Warrant Officer Paula Prosser, who graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1974, and recently reached 40 years of military service.

Brigadier General Harvey C. Clark, who was born in Bates County in 1869, and organized the sixth Missouri volunteer infantry during the Spanish-American war.

Lieutenant Robert El-Eell, who was raised in Warrensburg and served in the Korean War, earning Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.

Lieutenant Colonel Robert A. Madden, from University City, who was a fighter pilot in World War II and the Korean War.

Families also gathered for the eighth annual Veterans Day 5K run and walk at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in Downtown St. Louis. All proceeds from this event benefit the St. Patrick Center, which aims to help veteran clients.

Additionally, some veterans were able to dine on a free breakfast at the Kolache Factory. Veterans could choose between a philly cheesesteak, pepperoni pizza or eggs and cheese sandwich, in addition to a free cup of freshly-brewed coffee.