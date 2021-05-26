Special Olympics Missouri’s ‘Flame of Hope’ carried through Wentzville today

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri will go through Wentzville, Missouri Wednesday.

The Wentzville Police Department wants to alert the public that they will be out running from about 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The department asks the public to be aware during the run time. They said there could be some traffic delays. They will have plenty of safety measures in place.

Officers from the department will take the torch from the Lake St. Louis Police Department at the western city limit at about noon. The officers will then run west on Highway 70, then north on Highway 61, to East Pitman Avenue, and then from East Pearce Boulevard to Wentzville Parkway. On the last leg of the run, officers will head south on Wentzville Parkway where they will meet the Missouri State Highway Patrol on westbound Highway 70. Then MSHP troopers will take the torch.

The department’s Special Olympics Missouri athlete is Brandon Coyne, 36, who has participated in the games for over ten yeras. He plays golf, baseball, soccer, and basketball.

“He loves to exercise and his favorite activity is playing third base on the baseball field,” the Wentzville Police Department said on Facebook.

The department said the best place to support Brandon and the officers is on the north side of Pearce Boulevard between Highway 61 and Wentzville Parkway.

The “Flame of Hope” is carried across Missouri to the state games in Columbia, Missouri on July 4. The torch, “brings awareness to Special Olympics and the amazing athletes who participate,” the department said on Facebook.