JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lawmakers return to Jefferson City Wednesday for a special session on taxes called by Governor Mike Parson.

It was originally scheduled to start last week, but house and senate leaders decided they needed more time to hammer out the details. On the agenda is a call to renew tax credits for farmers and lower the state’s income tax rate.

Governor Parson would like to see the state’s income tax rate lowered from 5.4% to 4.8%.