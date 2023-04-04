ST. LOUIS – An extra special treat for Captain John Winkler, the pilot aboard Tuesday’s Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

Winkler’s father was among the 58 veterans on board the flight from St. Louis to Washington, D.C. He spoke to the passengers aboard the flight before takeoff to share what an honor it was to have his own father on board the flight.

Winkler’s father was an Army officer, and his siblings, who were also on board, were all members of the military.

The 101st Greater St Louis Honor Flight included two World War II veterans, 19 Korean War veterans, and 37 Vietnam War veterans. Everyone visited the war memorials in Washington, D.C. and attended the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.