Special version of the Post-Dispatch available today for Old Newsboys Day

ST. LOUIS – Be on the lookout for people selling a special edition of the Post-Dispatch Thursday morning. It’s all part of the 65th annual Old Newsboys Day.

Volunteers will be taking over 150 street corners from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. with a special edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in exchange for a donation to the Old Newsboys Fund for Children’s Charities.

Chaired by local attorney Paola Stange, this year’s campaign is poised to surpass its fundraising goal.

Last year, even though they weren’t on the streets, thanks to the generosity of the community, they raised enough money to support charities that asked for critical need items like food, medicine, and funding for medical care. The special edition newspaper features stories written by local high school students. The articles highlight a sampling of the local children’s charities that are helped by this charitable outreach. The organization’s mission is to ensure that children who are at risk in the community due to abuse or poverty, receive adequate food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and are provided equal opportunity for social development.

Old Newsboys Day was established in 1957 by Globe-Democrat publisher Richard Amberg and managing editor Duncan Bauman. In the first year, they raised more than $34,000 and gave it to nonprofit agencies that used the funds for food, clothing, and medical supplies for children.

To date, millions have been raised and distributed to help local children.