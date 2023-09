ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Spectrum has a hiring event Wednesday afternoon for inbound sales representatives.

The job includes handling calls from new and existing customers to connect them with Spectrum services. Spectrum says employees will also be eligible for a new “earn your degree tuition-free” program, where they’ll cover 100% of tuition costs for full-time employees pursuing select degrees.

The hiring event is at the Best Western in Kirkwood from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.