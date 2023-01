ST. LOUIS — Today, you can spend the day with the friends of Fort Bellefonte Park monitoring eagles. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a real eagle and other birds of prey from the international bird sanctuary will be on hand.

This morning at 10:30 a.m., a guided trek on the three-mile path at Fort Belle Fountain Park will begin. Hikers and bikers are welcome to do the walk on their own at any time of day.