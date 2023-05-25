ST. LOUIS – Spire Inc. will acquire two Missouri pipeline systems as part of an agreement announced Thursday.

The St. Louis-based energy company will acquire MoGas Pipeline (MoGas), an interstate natural gas pipeline, and Omega Pipeline (Omega), a connected gas distribution system, from CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. for $175 million.

MoGas owns and operates around 260 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines, primarily in Missouri. MoGas interconnects with Spire STL Pipeline and other regional pipelines to deliver gas in parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Franklin counties.

Omega owns and operates around 75 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines within the Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri area. It is also interconnected with the MoGas system.

“These businesses fit well with our existing natural gas midstream businesses and enhance our ability to serve customers in Missouri,” said Steve Lindsey, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Spire. “We see great value in adding MoGas and Omega to our natural gas portfolio and expect them to support Spire’s growth.”

The sale is expected to close later this year, pending Hart-Scott-Rodino review and customary closing conditions.