FERGUSON, Mo. – Furnaces are fired up Wednesday morning, and the group ‘Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse’ wants to help some folks pay heating bills.

This help is available Wednesday for low-income families to pay their spire gas bills. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Peter’s Resource Center on Stein Road.

The resource center in north St. Louis County provides crisis intervention, crisis case management, support groups, and helps create escape plans. Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse will be ready to assist customers who may be struggling with their electricity bills.

JADASA is dedicated to helping women and their children who are survivors of domestic and sexual abuse by helping people in our community with their utility bills – they aim to alleviate one of the concerns that often plagues families during when the weather gets colder to stay warm.

This event is not exclusive to survivors of domestic and/or sexual abuse. It’s open to anyone in need of assistance who meets the eligibility criteria outlined on a flyer on their website. It’s mostly based on your household income.

If you plan to attend, JADASA and Spire representatives will be on-site to help you out. Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the first year Spire has partnered with the non-profit group.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To receive assistance, you should bring a copy of your Spire utility bill, ID, and proof of income.