ST. LOUIS, Mo — In preparation for a hiring event focusing on tech jobs, Spire is working with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to make it happen.

It is the main goal of this event to bring together possible employees who can help Spire provide excellent service. Persons in these roles are responsible for managing meter changes, responding to emergencies, carrying out installations, and taking part in new building projects every day.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is involved because they want to make people aware of jobs offered by companies like Spire and make it easier for people to get those opportunities.

The hiring event will take place on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People who want to attend should get in touch with the leaders ahead of time to pre-register and reserve a time slot for interviews. They can call 314-626-9977 to get in touch with the leaders.

People who have a Class C license, a high school diploma, or an HVAC certificate are highly encouraged to attend this event.