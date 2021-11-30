Spire customer rates increase today by at least 19 cents per therm

ST. LOUIS – Get ready to pay more to warm your home. Starting Tuesday, November 30 Spire Missouri will raise natural gas rates for both east and west customers.

Spire east residential customers will see a 22 cent increase per therm while Spire west will see a 19 cent increase per therm.

Those in the east include the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve Counties. Those in the west include Christian, Clay, Clinton, and Dade Counties among others.