Spire customers asked to conserve energy as blackouts hit other parts of the country

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Dale Allen was shoveling snow with his son in Maryland Heights when he learned his heating bill could be rising.

“I don’t like that,” said Allen.

The extreme cold has not only increased the demand for energy but has also disrupted the flow. Rolling blackouts have hit Kansas City and other parts of the country.

“We have wells that are frozen up and we also have from the energy sector, wind and solar that’s not working because it’s either frozen up or snow covered,” said Spire Missouri President Scott Carter.

Spire does not want customers to be uncomfortable but suggests turning thermostats down a few degrees, limiting the use of natural gas fireplaces, opening curtains on south-facing windows during the day, and closing curtains at night to reduce cold air from seeping through drafty windows. Insulating drapes, shades, or weather sealing tape can also help block cold air.

Spire wants to avoid any shortages and avoid unexpected, higher than normal bills.

“We don’t want to see a big surprise out there for folks in the way of a big bill and we certainly want to make sure energy is available for everyone,” Carter said.

Spire also suggests sealing areas where energy is often lost. Those areas include around pipes connecting to the outside of your home, unfinished spaces behind cupboards and recessed lights in insulated ceilings and closets.

For more information on ways to conserve energy during these extreme conditions, go to SpireEnergy.com/ColdWeather.

Meanwhile, Ameren Illinois is asking its natural gas customers to conserve when possible.

Ameren Illinois cites winter storms and sub-zero temperatures across the Midwest as reasons for asking customers to manage their usage.

“We are encouraging our customers to use natural gas conservatively during this extended cold spell,” said Eric Kozak, vice president of gas operations and distribution for Ameren Illinois. “It will also help our customers keep their bills lower.” 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News