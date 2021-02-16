Spire customers asked to conserve energy as blackouts hit other parts of the country

ST. LOUIS – Dale Allen was shoveling snow with his son in Maryland Heights when he learned his heating bill could be rising.

“I don’t like that,” said Allen.

The extreme cold has not only increased the demand for energy but has also disrupted the flow. Rolling blackouts have hit Kansas City and other parts of the country.

“We have wells that are frozen up and we also have from the energy sector, wind and solar that’s not working because it’s either frozen up or snow covered,” said Spire Missouri President Scott Carter.

Spire does not want customers to be uncomfortable but suggests turning thermostats down a few degrees, limiting the use of natural gas fireplaces, opening curtains on south-facing windows during the day, and closing curtains at night to reduce cold air from seeping through drafty windows. Insulating drapes, shades, or weather sealing tape can also help block cold air.

Spire wants to avoid any shortages and avoid unexpected, higher than normal bills.

“We don’t want to see a big surprise out there for folks in the way of a big bill and we certainly want to make sure energy is available for everyone,” Carter said.

Spire also suggests sealing areas where energy is often lost. Those areas include around pipes connecting to the outside of your home, unfinished spaces behind cupboards and recessed lights in insulated ceilings and closets.

For more information on ways to conserve energy during these extreme conditions, go to SpireEnergy.com/ColdWeather.

Meanwhile, Ameren Illinois is asking its natural gas customers to conserve when possible.

Ameren Illinois cites winter storms and sub-zero temperatures across the Midwest as reasons for asking customers to manage their usage.

“We are encouraging our customers to use natural gas conservatively during this extended cold spell,” said Eric Kozak, vice president of gas operations and distribution for Ameren Illinois. “It will also help our customers keep their bills lower.”