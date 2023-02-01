ST. LOUIS – A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.

The crash happened early Wednesday near Gravois Avenue and Christy Boulevard in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash stemmed from a possible motorcycle theft in south St. Louis County. A witness told police that a black SUV was stealing a motorcycle with a trailer in the 8000 block of Wynwood Drive.

When police tried to stop the suspect, the driver took off from the scene. The driver reportedly struck a Nissan Rogue near Gravois and Hampton avenues. At that point, the trailer detached from the SUV and struck a pole.

Meanwhile, the SUV driver kept driving and struck a pedestrian, which police later determined to be a Spire employee. The SUV driver continued briefly before ditching the car in an alley and running away.

The Spire employee suffered a severe injury to his left leg. The Nissan Rogue driver suffered minor injuries from the first crash. Both victims are being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.