ST. LOUIS – A clean-up is planned for Monday at a historic St. Louis Cemetery.

The Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley is a 100-year-old African-American cemetery.

Volunteers from Spire will clear vegetation and use GPS equipment to help track buried and unmarked headstones. This is part of Spire’s annual “Day for Good” campaign.

The work is also part of a multi-year effort to transform the cemetery into a heritage site.